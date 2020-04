Hundreds of people gathered in Williamsburg on Tuesday night for a rabbi's funeral.



Tweets about this Veronica Cotrina RT @NYCBANDITO: @Weinsteinlaw Practice what you preach. Maybe you should tell YOUR PEOPLE to obey 6ft social DISTANCING rules that are in a… 45 minutes ago Veezo Mesteezo @Weinsteinlaw Practice what you preach. Maybe you should tell YOUR PEOPLE to obey 6ft social DISTANCING rules that… https://t.co/cKvJVH7hti 3 hours ago michael mandelberg Social Distancing Disregarded: Large Crowd Gathers At Rabbi's Funeral In... https://t.co/cYkedx1kPf דרך @YouTube 4 hours ago ted whitford (2164) Social Distancing Disregarded: Large Crowd Gathers At Rabbi's Funeral In Brooklyn - YouTube https://t.co/fQSNoR3JIG 10 hours ago Moshe Friedman RT @Shmarya: It hit this group hard in large part because the group's leaders overwhelmingly disregarded social distancing and many openly… 23 hours ago Shmarya Rosenberg It hit this group hard in large part because the group's leaders overwhelmingly disregarded social distancing and m… https://t.co/GgPVRtOzYQ 2 days ago Who's Who Simple ... social distancing and masks. People in Japan are always seen wearing masks, even before the pandemic. In… https://t.co/2R8Erp0it7 3 days ago Bonnie Jewell RT @BradleyPritts: When you show up in closely confined, large groups without masks, your concerns will be immediately disregarded. Those i… 3 days ago