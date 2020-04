Gov. Sisolak to unveil 'Roadmap to Recovery' on April 30 RECOVERY...THE GOVERNOR..INDICATING..HE'S READY TO REVEAL HIS PLANFOR REOPENING...THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M..TODD QUINONES.AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN.THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES....AS THE GOVERNOR'S "STAY AT HOMEORDER"....IS SET TO EXPIRE....THURSDAY...AND AS 13 INVESTIGATES REPORTERJOE BARTELS HAS MORE ON WHAT WEKNOW SO FAR..IT'S BEEN 39 DAYS SINCE THESTRIP SHUT DOWN..NON ESSENTIAL NEVADA BUSINESSESWERE ORDERED CLOSED..BACK ONMARCH 20...NOW..ANNOUNCING...A MAJOR CHANGE ISCOMING..WRITING ON TWITTER...QUOTE I WILL HAVE BIGANNOUNCEMENTS FOR NEVADANS ASWE FINALIZE OUR NEVADA UNITED:ROADMAP TO RECOVERY SOT: GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 29:22"ONCE WE BEGIN PHASE 1, WE WILLBE ABLE TO LOOSEN RESTRICTIONSON CERTAIN ACTIVITIES ANDBUSINESSES, AND THE LOOSENINGOF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BEDONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FEDERALGUIDANCE THAT'S TAILORED TONEVADA'S SPECIFICS INDUSTRIES,BUSINESSES AND COMMUNITIES." ATHIS MOST RECENT NEWS CONFERENCEEXACTLY ONE WEEK AGO..GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK..SAYS..THE REOPENING OF NEVADA'SBUSINESSES AND ECONOMY..WILL HAPPEN IN ONE OF 4PHASES..GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 38:33"NEVADA WILL ALSO CONTINUECOORDINATION WITH SOME OF OURFELLOW WESTERN STATES.WE ARE IN CLOSE CONVERSATIONSNOW TO SHARE CHALLENGES,SOLUTIONS AND BEST PRACTICES.I LOOK FORWARD TO STRENGTHENINGTHIS PARTNERSHIP IN THE NEARFUTURE.THE GOVERNOR TWEETING..NEVADA HAS JOINED..OUR NEIGHBORS..CALIFORNIA..OREGON..AND WASHINGTON..IN A WESTERN STATE'S PACT..FOR REOPENING..ALSO...CERTAIN NECESSARY...MEDICAL AND DENTALPROCEDURES...WILL RESUME..BUT ADDITIONAL PROTOCOLS..AND CLEANING PROCEDURES WILLBE ADDED...MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS..SHOULD BE EXPECTED...LEADING UP TO THURSDAY'SPRESENTATION.SOT: GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 28:56THE RE-OPENING NEEDS TO BEFLEXIBLE, BECAUSE IT'S GOING TORELY ON DATA AND THE VIRUS.THERE IS GOING TO HAVE TO BETHE GOVERNOR HAS NOT MADE ANYDATESOR TIMELINES....FOR RE-OPENING.HE HAS POINTED OUT...FOR THE ANNOUCEMENTS...HE'S SET TO MAKE....THIS WEEK.THE GOVERNOR ALSO TWEETEDTONIGHT....HE WILL BE ON "GOOD MORNINGAMERICA"....TOMORROW MORNING...TO DISCUSS... HIS PLAN.LOOKING NOW AT NEVADA'S LATEST