Throngs of people queue to get KFC and McDonald's as New Zealand lockdown measures eased

Massives queues were seen around Auckland fast-food outlets after New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown measures were eased on April 28.

Footage shows scores of vehicles waiting for both KFC and McDonald's causing massive congestion.

"The council had to send traffic management out to two McDonald's restaurants because of hefty queues of people lining up for takeaways," the filmer said.

There were 104 lockdown breaches recorded by police on the first day of New Zealand's lockdown de-escalation.

