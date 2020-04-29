Global  

Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations

Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations

Beijing responded after US President Donald Trump hinted at seeking reparations from China.

Donald Trump has been vocal in criticising China's response to Covid.

Geng Shuang, spokesman, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “American politicians have repeatedly ignored the facts and talked nonsense.

The only purpose is to try to shirk their responsibility for the improper handling of their own epidemic situation and divert public attention.” Watch the full video for more.

China could have stopped coronavirus outbreak, says Trump [Video]

China could have stopped coronavirus outbreak, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”. It comes as his intelligence agencies said they are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
'WHO a pipe organ for China': Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis [Video]

'WHO a pipe organ for China': Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump launched yet another scathing attack on China and the World Health Organization over the Covid-19 crisis. He said that it appears as if WHO is a pipe organ for Beijing and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published