Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published 2 days ago Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations Beijing responded after US President Donald Trump hinted at seeking reparations from China. Donald Trump has been vocal in criticising China's response to Covid. Geng Shuang, spokesman, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “American politicians have repeatedly ignored the facts and talked nonsense. The only purpose is to try to shirk their responsibility for the improper handling of their own epidemic situation and divert public attention.” Watch the full video for more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this marcel pelletier Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations https://t.co/Ff5d4fI0jc via @YouTube 5 hours ago Shantha Kumari Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations https://t.co/nWG7H6TTpt via @YouTube 6 hours ago NEWS Update (100% fb) China counters Donald Trump over threat of finanacial reparation, Covid-... https://t.co/Q2bWFCpX2L via @YouTube 2 days ago