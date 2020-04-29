Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Covid-19: China counters Donald Trump over threat of financial reparations
Beijing responded after US President Donald Trump hinted at seeking reparations from China.
Donald Trump has been vocal in criticising China's response to Covid.
Geng Shuang, spokesman, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “American politicians have repeatedly ignored the facts and talked nonsense.
The only purpose is to try to shirk their responsibility for the improper handling of their own epidemic situation and divert public attention.” Watch the full video for more.