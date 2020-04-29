UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’

Joanne Calderwood relishes the idea of her historic UFC title tilt against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking place on Dana White’s mystery ‘fight island’.

Calderwood is set to become the first female from the UK to fight for a UFC crown when she takes on Shevchenko, who withdrew from a planned June 6 bout after undergoing leg surgery but is expected to return later in the summer.

It is, as yet, unknown when or where that contest will take place because of the uncertainties caused by coronavirus but the UFC is set to resume on May 9 with three fight cards in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.