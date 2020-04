The details will be coming during the central bank's usual news conference, but this time it will be virtual.

Today we're expecting a more detailed explanation from the Federal Reserve on its economic efforts against coronavirus.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN -WILL DISCUSS THE NINE LENDINGPROGRAMS THAT HAVE BEENLAUNCHED...AND HOW THEY'REMEANT TO PREVENT FURTHER DAMAGETO THE ECONOMY.THE DETAILS WILL COME DURINGTHE CENTRAL BANK'S USUAL NEWSCONFERENCE...BUT THIS TIME ITWILL BE VIRTUALLY.SOME INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS