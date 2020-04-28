Police Swerve to Slow Traffic

Occurred on April 23, 2020 / Auckland, Manukau, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "Driving on the motorway as a police car speeds up and overtakes me and starts swerving like crazy, I was a bit confused as to what exactly was going on whether the driver was ok or whether he was just having fun on the open road which in the end was not the case.

He was slowing us down as there was an accident ahead.

Thought it was funny so I recorded it and captioned 'the rona getting even the best of us' ."