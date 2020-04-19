Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary
Schools across England are set to reopen to children in a “phased manner” after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Education Secretary has said.
Gavin Williamson said the Government did not have a fixed date for reopening schools but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.