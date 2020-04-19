Global  

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary

Schools across England are set to reopen to children in a “phased manner” after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Education Secretary has said.

Gavin Williamson said the Government did not have a fixed date for reopening schools but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.

