Locals honor Chico Police Officers with social distancing parade

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Chico community members surprised the Chico Chief of Police with a parade today in front of City Hall.

Chico community spoiler alert... chico community members surprised the chief of police with a parade today in front of city hall... action news now reporter mackenzie drigo joins us live, mackenzie, what's behind this outpouring of support?

Chico community members planned a surprise parade for the chief of police... to show him their support..

For the challenging job of policing the city during these tough times.

People decorated their cars..

Armed themselves with bells and whistles.

The cars lined up at 4:15 on fair street to meet..

And they'll head to city hall to surprise local law enforcement.

Live in chico mackenzie drigo action news now coverage you can county on.# thanks mackenzie -- the chief of police has recently expressed his struggles enforcing a city council recommendation to not break up homeless camps of ten or fewer people.#




