Doggo Proudly Shows Off That He Got His Head Stuck in a Box of Snacks

Occurred on April 21, 2020 / West Milford, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "In an effort to keeping my rescue pittie, Strutter, occupied while in quarantine, I'm adding more canine enrichment activities.

I put a cookie in this empty Honest Kitchen box and he got his head stuck in there trying to get it out.

You can actually see at the end the advertisement on the box flap to do this exact thing!

The flap says 'empty box' but his head is right there!"