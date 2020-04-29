Therapists Review Disney Relationships, from 'Frozen' to 'The Little Mermaid'

Global  

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 23:02s - Published
Relationship therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle discuss the relationship tropes and themes seen in Disney movies like ‘Frozen,’ ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Incredibles' and explore ideas like "be who you are' and "love at first sight."

