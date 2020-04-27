Michigan Congressman Amash weighs presidential bid

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JUSTIN AMASH, SAYING: “I rise today in support of these articles of impeachment…” He was the only non-Democrat in the House who voted to impeach Donald Trump – and now U.S. Representative Justin Amash is looking to oust the president by possibly running against him in November.

Amash – a former Republican who is now an Independent – announced this week he’s exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian.

In a tweet, Amash wrote, “We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together…." Those words echo a speech he gave from the House floor last December when Amash said Trump had, “abused and violated the public trust… for his personal and political gain.” (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JUSTIN AMASH, SAYING: “I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people.” A member of Congress since 2011, Amash helped found the Tea Party-leaning House Freedom Caucus.

He left the Republican Party last July after his criticisms of Trump alienated him from his former allies.

But some Trump critics – like former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh, who in February dropped his own presidential run- say that a bid by Amash could backfire and ensure four more years of Trump.

Writing in The Washington Post Wednesday, Walsh said that Amash’s chances of winning as a third-party candidate are not only slim, but that he could, “siphon enough votes from the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, to hand the election to Trump.” Amash hails from Michigan – a key battleground state that Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016.