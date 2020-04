5th Largest Moon Rock Ever Discovered Set to Go on Sale at Nearly $2.5 Mil in Value! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published 15 minutes ago 5th Largest Moon Rock Ever Discovered Set to Go on Sale at Nearly $2.5 Mil in Value! A private sale will take place by Christie’s auction house of a piece of meteorite that was knocked off the moon that’s valued for nearly $2.5 million! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

