Duchess Camilla has been secretly taking ballet classes with a group of her ‘ancient’ friends The royal had never tried the dance discipline until 18 months ago but she and her pals love their classes and are too busy concentrating on their own moves to worry about anyone "toppling over".

While Camilla loves the lessons, she's got no intention of taking to the stage for a public performance.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been secretly taking ballet classes with a group of her "ancient" friends for the last 18 months.

While on a video call with Dame Darcey Bussell and Angela Rippon, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed she is taking dance classes with the Royal Academy of Dance. The call took place to mark International..

