Duchess Camilla has been secretly taking ballet classes with a group of her ‘ancient’ friends The royal had never tried the dance discipline until 18 months ago but she and her pals love their classes and are too busy concentrating on their own moves to worry about anyone "toppling over".

While Camilla loves the lessons, she's got no intention of taking to the stage for a public performance.

