Freddie Flintoff claims Justin Bieber refused to meet him because he was too tall

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Freddie Flintoff claims Justin Bieber refused to meet him because he was too tall The retired cricket star - who stands at 6 feet 4 inches - revealed he had to stand and watch his kids take a photo with the 'Yummy' hitmaker, but he wasn't allowed to get too close.

Freddie admitted he was taken aback by the remark, which he described as "the weirdest thing" he's experienced.

