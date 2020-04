AMC theaters bans Universal film showings Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published now AMC theaters bans Universal film showings AMC theaters say it will no longer screen Universal Pictures films. The theater chain's CEO announced the ban in a letter to Universal's chairman on Tuesday.

AMC theaters bans Universal film showings LONGER SCREEN UNIVERSALPICTURES FILMS.THE THEATER CHAIN'S C-E-OANNOUNCED THE BAN IN A LETTERTO UNIVERSAL'S CHAIRMANTUESDAY.THIS AFTER N-B-C UNIVERSAL'SC-E-O SAID-- ONCE THEATERSREOPEN-- THEY EXPECT TO RELEASEMOVIES DIRECTLY TO THEATERS ANDON DEMAND.A-M-C CALLED THAT IDEA"CATEGORICALLY UNACCEPTABLE."UNIVERSAL SUCCESSFULLY RELEASED"TROLLS WORLD TOUR" ON DIGITALPLATFORMS ONLY AFTER THEPANDEMIC FORCED MOVIE THEATERSTO CLOSE.





