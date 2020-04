AMC Bans Universal Films From Theaters Over 'Trolls World Tour' Comments | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:37s - Published 3 hours ago AMC Bans Universal Films From Theaters Over 'Trolls World Tour' Comments | THR News AMC Theatres on Tuesday delivered a blistering message to Universal Pictures, saying the world's largest cinema chain will no longer play any of the studio's films in the wake of comments made by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

Tweets about this Valerie E. Vancollie πŸ‡§πŸ‡ͺ It's a good thing @ODEONCinemas isn't my local cinema as otherwise I'd have to find a new one or stop going. Any c… https://t.co/N0ilQ6LZ31 2 minutes ago Script Magazine AMC bans Universal films from its theaters over 'Trolls World Tour' spat #scriptchat #filmindustry #filmmaking… https://t.co/MLNVnY1fXT 4 minutes ago Oprah RT @getFANDOM: AMC bans Universal films from its theaters in the wake of 'Trolls World Tour's successful direct-to-VOD premiere Universal'… 16 minutes ago shaun_austin Interesting development in the movie studio & Cinema relationship, following on from my piece a few weeks ago Odeo… https://t.co/DHHn30co2q 1 hour ago Jaqueline Fleming AMC bans Universal films from its theaters over 'Trolls World Tour' spat - CNN https://t.co/aDJr04fHj6 2 hours ago