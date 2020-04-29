Macon Bacon postpones starts of 2020 season

Preferences.mic.

Things are looking up for the macon bacon's baseball season this year ... the good news is that they're expecting to have a season, however, it'll just be pushed back a bit ... team president brandon raphael announced today that they've decided to postpone the start of the 2020 season ... instead of the first game being played on may 28th ... it's now been re-scheduled for july 1st on the road at savannah ... their home opener will be on july 2nd at luther williams field ... the bacon will play 28 home games, including 14 friday or saturday night games ... instead of the originally scheduled 25 games ... raphael also said the team will follow proper social distancing guidelines, ballpark cleanliness and sanitation ... here's a look at those guidelines ... seating at luther williams field will be reduced from nearly 33- hundred to about 13-hundred seats per game ... concession staff members will wear masks and gloves... the team plans to install plexiglass shields and alter payment protocol to limit contact as much as possible ... restrooms and common areas will frequently be cleaned ... finally ... social distancing guidelines will be followed any place in the ballpark ... mayor reichert ... talk to me ... :01-:06 some people were anticipating the entire season would be lost, but they're also concerned about being safe and feeling comfortable when they come out.

So this decision, today, announced by the macon bacon and the coastal plain league about opening the season on a delayed basis, even being willing to make the sacrifice to