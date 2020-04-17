Two more VEIP stations to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WORK.A THIRD DRIV━ THRU COVI━19TESTING SITE IS OPEN INBALTIMORE COUNTY.

IT ISLOCATED AT THE VEHICLEEMISSIONS INSPECTION SITE INOWINGS MILLS.

80 PEOPLE HAVEBEEN TESTED TODAY AND THEYHOPE TO INCREASE THAT NUMBERAS TIME GOES ON, IF YOU ARESHOWING SIGNS OFCOVI━19...CONTACT YOUR DOCTORSO THEY CAN DETERMINE IF YOUNEED TO BE TESTED.

"It is veryimportant that we have as muchtesting as we can.

As you'retesting people and now we knowwho is positive that wouldallow you to be able to docontact tracing and then youcan quarantine and isolatethose people and you candecrease the amount oftransmission and spread ofcovi━19." THIS SITE IS OPENFROM 10 ━M UNTIL 2 ━M.MARYLAND IS OPENING A TOTAL OFSEVEN NEW SITES AT VEHICLEEMISSION LOCATIONS THIS W