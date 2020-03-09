Global  

Hanna Season 2

Hanna Season 2

Hanna Season 2

Hanna Season 2 Trailer - Plot synopsis: Keep an eye out for Hanna.

Now that she's found others just like her, UTRAX will do anything to control her... In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Directed by Eva Husson starring Esme Creed-Miles, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Katie Clarkson-Hill, Aine Rose Daly, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman release date July 3, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)

