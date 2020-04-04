Batwoman 1x17 A Narrow Escape - Inside

Global  

Batwoman 1x17 "A Narrow Escape" Season 1 Episode 17 Inside - WHO’S A HERO NOW?

– Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens.

Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117).

Original airdate 4/26/2020.

