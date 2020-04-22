National guard Hiring

Jobs and livelihood.

As the job search continues for many people, there's one military branch that's still recruiting soldiers.

Sergeant first class william bell is used to a more personal way of recruiting people for the mississippi army national guard.

The current pandemic is keeping the recruiter from going to high schools and colleges.

Instead he's using a more informal approach.

"we're having to do facebook pages, instagram, news stations, stuff like that just to try and reach more people."

Sergeant bell says it's a catch 22.

On one hand it's slowed down the process of getting people to enlist, but for those already enlisted.

"it's made that process easier.

They don't have a work schedule to work around, to the people who were working before this all started, we're actually able to process them a little bit faster."

With recruiting a little low during the coronavirus what sgt.

Bell wants you to know is the mississippi army national guard is still hiring.

And if you're concerned about being in the military and working, he says with the national guard there's balance.

"with the guard we're a part time service.

When i say part time that's literally what i mean.

It's one weekend a month and two weeks out of the summer."

The army national guard, bell says is all about serving those in your community.

Which is why he says even during the coronavirus crisis, people have stepped up wanting to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"i've had people contact me and be like, i see what the guard is doing.

Y'all are out there.

I want that sense of purpose.

I'm getting chill bumps now.

They want that sense of purpose.

They want to feel like they're doing something for the better.

I love that.

Of course i love everyone who wants to get in, but when someone comes to me and says i want to do something for my community, that's an amazing feeling that those people are still out there and those are the people we're searching for."

Another perk with the mississippi army national guard is some universities, like mississippi state have partnered up and if you're enlisted, your college is paid for.

