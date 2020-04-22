Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National guard Hiring

National guard Hiring

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
National guard Hiring

National guard Hiring

As the job search continues for many people, there's one military branch that's still recruiting soldiers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

National guard Hiring

Jobs and livelihood.

As the job search continues for many people, there's one military branch that's still recruiting soldiers.

Sergeant first class william bell is used to a more personal way of recruiting people for the mississippi army national guard.

The current pandemic is keeping the recruiter from going to high schools and colleges.

Instead he's using a more informal approach.

"we're having to do facebook pages, instagram, news stations, stuff like that just to try and reach more people."

Sergeant bell says it's a catch 22.

On one hand it's slowed down the process of getting people to enlist, but for those already enlisted.

"it's made that process easier.

They don't have a work schedule to work around, to the people who were working before this all started, we're actually able to process them a little bit faster."

With recruiting a little low during the coronavirus what sgt.

Bell wants you to know is the mississippi army national guard is still hiring.

And if you're concerned about being in the military and working, he says with the national guard there's balance.

"with the guard we're a part time service.

When i say part time that's literally what i mean.

It's one weekend a month and two weeks out of the summer."

The army national guard, bell says is all about serving those in your community.

Which is why he says even during the coronavirus crisis, people have stepped up wanting to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"i've had people contact me and be like, i see what the guard is doing.

Y'all are out there.

I want that sense of purpose.

I'm getting chill bumps now.

They want that sense of purpose.

They want to feel like they're doing something for the better.

I love that.

Of course i love everyone who wants to get in, but when someone comes to me and says i want to do something for my community, that's an amazing feeling that those people are still out there and those are the people we're searching for."

Another perk with the mississippi army national guard is some universities, like mississippi state have partnered up and if you're enlisted, your college is paid for.

For more information and to get in contact with sergeant first class william bell, visit our website wcbi dot com.



Recent related news from verified sources

Fake text messages claiming the US military would enforce a country-wide lockdown went viral last month. They were spread by Chinese agents, according to a new report.

Fake text messages claiming the US military would enforce a country-wide lockdown went viral last month. They were spread by Chinese agents, according to a new report.· In mid-March, messages warning that the National Guard was preparing to enforce a nationwide...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus Update: National Guard To Test Residents, Staff At St. Anne’s Nursing Center After 14 Diagnosed With COVID-19

The National Guard will be on hand Thursday to administer tests to staffers and residents at St....
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

anne_pinney

Anne Pinney Oregon Army National Guard is hiring for Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B). 22 more automotive jobs in Vancouver WA. https://t.co/yJMD6eA5KH 2 hours ago

MaryamJKhalid

Maryam Khalid RT @lizghenry: Great to see other states enlisting the help of Academic volunteer corps, but also those serving in the National Guard with… 22 hours ago

lizghenry

Elizabeth Henry Great to see other states enlisting the help of Academic volunteer corps, but also those serving in the National Gu… https://t.co/hxRanv72IC 1 day ago

ESH_GrannySue

Sue Diederich RT @William23777908: @JRubinBlogger @JenniferJJacobs The Defense production act gives the Federal gov’t a wide range of powers including hi… 2 days ago

William23777908

William @JRubinBlogger @JenniferJJacobs The Defense production act gives the Federal gov’t a wide range of powers including… https://t.co/X9bbTjlvpQ 2 days ago

shannon_sander1

Shannon Sander RT @DAVHQ: This Thursday, DAV & @RecruitMilitary present a virtual #job fair for #veterans in the Camp Pendleton area! Register at https://… 3 days ago

shannon_sander1

Shannon Sander RT @DAVHQ: This Tuesday, DAV & @RecruitMilitary present a virtual #job fair for #veterans in the Western Region! Register at https://t.co/Z… 4 days ago

DAVHQ

davhq This Thursday, DAV & @RecruitMilitary present a virtual #job fair for #veterans in the Camp Pendleton area! Registe… https://t.co/OrjNLviWqY 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Minnesota National Guard Hosts CrossFit Wednesdays Aimed At School Kids [Video]

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Minnesota National Guard Hosts CrossFit Wednesdays Aimed At School Kids

The Minnesota National Guard is using its partnership with Minneapolis Public Schools to push virtual fitness during these times of social distancing, Reg Chapman reports (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published
Colorado National Guard Helps With Coronavirus Testing In Weld County [Video]

Colorado National Guard Helps With Coronavirus Testing In Weld County

Members of the Colorado National Guard have been helping with coronavirus testing in Weld County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:15Published