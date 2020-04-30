Meat producers face more challenges

"When we have these hogs ready to go again in six months, it's a little uncertain what's going to happen, but we're doing what we can right now."

This italian sausage might not be too hard to find on store shelves now, but the impacts of covi?19 could find our favorite meats in short supply.

"we just won't have enough space to house all the animals that we have."

Minnesota farmer matt peterson is running out of options.

The only thing left for him to do is kill some of his hogs... the very thing that drives his livelihood, and pays the bills.

"it's pretty tough for me to even think about."

Across the north star state there are ?thousand family pig farms who are left wondering what's next.

The minnesota pork producers association sums up the situation by saying 'the emotional and economic losses covi?19 will have on pig farmers and our rural communities will be long lasting.

Mult?

Generational farms will go out of business as a result of covi?19.'

In iowa, melissa moretz says so far her hog operation is doing ok.

"we had market weight hogs a few weeks ago and we got all of our animals out to market successfully so they turned into bacon on the shelves for people to make for breakfast."

This morning, they received a shipment of baby pigs to raise.

Moretz worries about the ripple effects of the coronavirus?

And it's lasting impacts later this year.

"when we have these hogs ready to go again in six months, it's a little uncertain what's going to happen, but we're doing what we can right now."

She also raises cattle on her farm ?

Beef, along with poultry, dairy and pork are all being impacted.

With 54 percent of meat going to restaurants moretz says she can't lock in a good price for the cows she plans to sell later this year.

"unfortunately we haven't been the minnesota pork producers association is calling for packing plants to reopen safely and for farmers to be reimbursed for animals they have to kill.

The united food and commercial workers says nearly five thousand employees at ?

