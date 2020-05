Organization flips GED program to online, next program starts in May

TMJ4 spoke to one woman who’s life it has changed.

MILWAUKEE," WE ARE SHARINGRESOURCES YOU CAN USE TOMANAGE THE PRESSURE OF SCHOOL.JULIA FELLO SHOWS US HOW THEYWCA SEAMLESSLY MOVED THEIRADULT EDUCATION PROGRAMONLINE..

AND HOW THEORGANIZATION IS IMPACTING ONEWOMAN'S LIFE AS SHE NAVIGATESHER NEW NORMAL.THREE MONTHS AGO..

WE METBERTHA NANCE AT A TIPPINGPOINT IN HER LIFE: SHE IS 60AND IN DEBT.(áSOTá) BERTHANANCE/60 YEARS OLD FILE1/13/202011:41:26 REPORTERQUESTION: may i ask how much?ANSWER: im at $4,000.SHE'SLEARNED FROM THE "YWCA -SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN'S" "CREDITCOACHING PROGRAM"...HOW TO GETBACK ON TRACK..

AND RAISE HERCREDIT SCORE.

(áSOTá) BERTHANANCE/60 YEARS OLD FILE1/13/202011:46:00 she isreally a godsend i tell youbecause i didnt know that icould freeze my creditSINCETHEN, WORKERS IDENTIFIED SHENEEDED TO COMPLETE HER G-E-DTO CONTINUE TO SUCCEED.(áSOTá)GINNY FINN/YWCA SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN7:36:32 real life isconnected and thats what ourrole isTHE PANDEMIC DID NOTSTOP HER CLASSEFOR A SINGLEDAY.

ALL 70 STUDENTS INCLUDINGONLINE.(áART ANIMATION - SHOWPICTURE OF HER DESKá)(áPHONERá) NANCE/60 YEARS OLD:13 Im working super talkingsuper hard.

I have the tabletup and the computer.

Goingback from the computer to thetablet.

My brain is onoverload, but I'm doing it I'mstill in itTHE YWCA JUSTQUALIFIED FOR A 27-THOUSANDDOLLAR GRANT THROUGH "THEGREATER MILWAUKEE FOUNDATION"TO PROVIDE STUDENTS LIKEBERTHA WITH A WORKING HOMECOMPUTER.(áPHONERá) BERTHANANCE/60 YEARS OLD3:02 rightnow we have ms. Lynn and she'steaching us English3:13 she'shere as reinforcement3:18right now she'helping me towrite paragraphsBERTHA WILLGRADUATE IN DECEMBER..

ANDSAYS SHE'S ON TRACK THANKS TOYWCA.(áPHONERá) BERTHANANCE/60 YEARS OLD5:17 I'mreally strapping down to thepenny here.

I have to keep myphone bill paid!LEADERS PLANTO KEEP THE G-E-D PROGRAMGOING.

IN FACT THE NEXT CROPOF STUDENTS WILL START NEXTMONTH.(áSOTá) JenniferdeMontmollin/YWCA SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN7:55:06 whatever thenew normal looks like, manypeople will be better preparedfor it!JULIA FELLOTHE YWCA'S NEXT GED PROGRAMSTARTS MAY ELEVENTH.THEY ALSOCREATED A "SUPPORT LINE" TOHELP CONNECT YOU WITHRESOURCES.THE NUMBER IS414-267-2400.

THE YWCA'S NEXT GED PROGRAM STARTS MAY ELEVENTH. THEY ALSO CREATED A "SUPPORT LINE" TO HELP CONNECT YOU WITH RESOURCES. THE NUMBER IS 414-267-2400.