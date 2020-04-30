Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium

Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30.

His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the crematorium.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30.

He was fighting cancer for last two years and had returned to India in September 2019.