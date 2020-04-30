Global  

Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30.

His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the crematorium.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30.

He was fighting cancer for last two years and had returned to India in September 2019.

B-town pays last respect to Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood lost one of its most loved stars today, Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away after...
IndiaTimes - Published

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was...
Zee News - Published


Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Alia arrive for last rites of Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Alia arrive for last rites of Rishi Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at Chandanwadi crematorium on April 30. Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains will be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published