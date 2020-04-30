Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Global  

Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed.

The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing last rites of his father.

While, teary-eyed Alia Bhatt was seen consoling sobbing Neetu Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor were seen all emotional while bidding goodbye to the legendary actor.

Bollywood has lost two of its gems in consecutive days as Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29.

