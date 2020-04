Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Saif Ali Aadar Jain, Rima Jain,Randhir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan turned out to provide moral support and strength to Ranbir Kapoor at his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral.

Rishi Kapoor's final rites happened at the Chandanwadi crematorium, Marine Lines. We can see that...

The Mumbai Police has requested his family to perform the last rites directly at the crematorium and...

MBC TV ODISHA Actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday aged 67, was cremated at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium. Mumbai P… https://t.co/Q4pWoBmXYO 2 hours ago

OneShotOnePlace.com New post (Ranbir, Neetu, Alia, Abhishek, Kareena, Saif & Others attend Rishi Kapoor's Funeral) has been published o… https://t.co/q86Bv7vq63 2 hours ago