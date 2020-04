A group of homeless people in Cape Town broke out of a camp designed to house them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmed on April 30, they can be seen pushing back the metal gate in order to make their exit as police watched on.

The site has been at the centre of controversy since the beginning amidst allegation of ill-treatment of the homeless people within the camp.

Ahead of the court action the local ward councillor, Elton Jansen, announced that the city would be closing the site over the next two weeks.