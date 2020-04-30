Govt transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers amid lockdown: Agriculture minister
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Govt transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers amid lockdown: Agriculture minister
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar briefed the media on Wednesday.
During the press conference, the minister said that farmers across the nation have benefitted a great deal through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the coronavirus lockdown.
Tomar said that the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24.