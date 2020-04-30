A Local Animal Expert's Thoughts on 'Tiger King'

When true crime documentary “Tiger King” came out on Netflix, it didn’t take long for the series to become a global sensation.

Within ten days of its release, the uniquely bizarre show on big cat collectors had been watched by 34.3 million people – making it one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date.

But what effect does this have on those who are trying to do good with animals?

We chat with Shelley Ballmann, President of Ocean Connections, a local organization providing a home for seals and sea lions, to get her take on the controversial show.

Shelley is committed to saving species and educating people on wildlife protection.

For more information about Ocean Connections and to support their mission, you can go to their website at OceanConnections.org.