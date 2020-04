Clippers Team With Local Artist To Create Limited-Edition Merchandise Benefiting Mayor's COVID-19 Fund Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published now Clippers Team With Local Artist To Create Limited-Edition Merchandise Benefiting Mayor's COVID-19 Fund The Los Angeles Clippers have teamed up with a local artist to release a limited-edition L.A. Relief Fund merchandise, of which 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. Katie Johnston reports.

