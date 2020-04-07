Global  

Milano Standing By Biden

Video Credit: Wochit
Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer, Tara Reade.

Several members of the #MeToo movement, most visibly Alyssa Milano, stayed silent and stood by Joe Biden.

It's notable because Milano was an outspoken advocate for Christine Blasy Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assault.

The more the Biden allegations caught steam, the quieter Milano became.

Now, the allegations against Biden have been corroborated and the mainstream press reporting the story.

In a widely panned op-ed for Deadline, Milano emphatically said she still stands behind Joe Biden.

"I still support Joe Biden because I believe that’s the best choice for that future."

