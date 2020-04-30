Global  

Aur Batao: Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline, Mohit Raina reveal secrets about each other | Mrs. Serial Killer

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:55s - Published
Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandes, Mohit Raina get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to the cast of Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer via video conference.

The actors reveal their lockdown routine, unknown secrets about each other and more.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

