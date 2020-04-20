State Dept. Spox: Demanding Coronavirus Info From China Not Part of 'Blame Game' Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:02s - Published 3 days ago State Dept. Spox: Demanding Coronavirus Info From China Not Part of 'Blame Game' Accusations are flying between U.S. and Chinese officials over how each country is handling the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party has a "responsibility to tell the world how this pandemic got out of China and all across the world, causing such global economic devastation.” 0

