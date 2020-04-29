On Labour Day, we salute the toil of workers who keep our lives running| OneIndia News
|
On Labour Day, we salute the toil of workers who keep our lives running| OneIndia News
The tireless and often unrecognised toil of workers and labourers, ease our living.
Yet, ironically these men and women, who provide essential services, continue to be exploited.
There's a tendency to look at tehir jobs as menial, physical work.
On this labour day we ask: Can we stop measuring their worth by their qualifications?
Can we not treat them with the dignity any human being deserves?