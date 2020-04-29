Global  

On Labour Day, we salute the toil of workers who keep our lives running| OneIndia News

The tireless and often unrecognised toil of workers and labourers, ease our living.

Yet, ironically these men and women, who provide essential services, continue to be exploited.

There's a tendency to look at tehir jobs as menial, physical work.

On this labour day we ask: Can we stop measuring their worth by their qualifications?

Can we not treat them with the dignity any human being deserves?

