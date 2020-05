'Side hustles' becoming full time jobs in the wake of coronavirus Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:32s - Published 20 hours ago 'Side hustles' becoming full time jobs in the wake of coronavirus As thousands of Nevadans apply for unemployment benefits, some are opting for outside the box type of work. Michelle Quesada looks at the "side hustles" some people are turning into full time jobs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Side hustles' becoming full time jobs in the wake of coronavirus BENEFITS...SOME ARE OPTING FOR OUTSIDE OFTHE BOX TYPE OF WORK - TO PAYTHE BILLS.SCRIPPS REPORTER MICHELLEQUESADA LOOKS AT - THE "SIDEHUSTLES" - SOME PEOPLE ARETURNING - INTO FULL TIME JOBS.<8:27 YOU CAN CUT THE FOILRIGHT OFF THE TOP WHEN NATALIEFERNANDEZ GOT LAID OFF FROM HERJOB OF 3 YEARS DUE TOCOVID-19....SHE LOOKED INTO A SIDEHUSTLE...2:29 I SAID WHY NOT - I HAVE NOJOB, I'VE GOT LOADS OF TIME I'MCOOKING ANY WAY WHY NOT LETS DOIT THREE WEEKS AGO SHE JOINEDPAMPERED CHEF - BECOMING ACONSULTANT AND SELLINGKITCHENWARE PRODUCTS....RIGHT FROM HER KITCHEN...3:14 I DO EVERYTHING RIGHT HEREIN MY KITCHEN THIS IS MY OFFICERIGHT HEREVIRTUAL PARTIES ONFACEBOOK ALLOW HER TO PROMOTETHE PRODUCTS - SHE MAKES DEMOVIDEOS TO SHOW PEOPLE HOW THEPRODUCTS WORK - MAKES THE SALESAND VOILA - DIRECT DEPOSIT INHER BANK ACCOUNT....SINCE THEBEGINNING OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC - MANY HAVE LOOKED TOSIDE HUSTLES FOR INCOME...INSTA-CART ...FOOD DELIVERY SERVICES....EVEN OPENING THEIR OWN ONLINESTORE USING PRINTFUL...WHEREYOU DESIGN AND PRINTFULSHIPS...0:04 WE TAKE CARE OF THEPRINTING, PACKING ANDSHIPPING....THE KEY IS FINDING A SIDEHUSTLE THAT WORKS FORYOU...5:57 ITS THE PERFECT SIDEHUSTLE BECAUSE I ALREADY COOKEVERY DAY NATS - 0:09 LOOK ATTHIS PERFECTLY CRISPY - GOLDENBROWN...5:40 IT IS MY ONLY SOURCE OFINCOME SO THAT I CAN KEEPMYSELF ENTERTAINED AS WELL ASKEEP MY BILLS PAID





