Dangerous times call for dangerous women | Pat Mitchell

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 17:14s
Dangerous times call for dangerous women | Pat Mitchell

Dangerous times call for dangerous women | Pat Mitchell

Pat Mitchell has nothing left to prove and much less to lose -- she's become a "dangerous woman." Not dangerous as in feared, she says, but fearless: a force to be reckoned with.

In this powerful call to action, Mitchell invites all women, men and allies to join her in embracing the risks necessary to create a world where safety, respect and truth burn brighter than the darkness of our current times.

