Mandatory to download Aarogya Setu app for people crossing border: Gurugram DLF ACP

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Police personnel are deployed at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 01.

While informing with the latest updates and exemptions for crossing the border, Gurugram DLF ACP Karan Goyal told ANI that it's mandatory for those who are crossing Delhi-Gurugram border need to download Aarogya Setu app.

"There are points where we have been told to restrict movement, media not covered in those.

For those working in hospitals and living in Gurugram, arrangements for them have to be made in Delhi.

Restrictions apply to Police too," he added.

"Those who cross the border need to download Aarogya Setu app mandatorily, their thermal scanning will also be done, and arrangement of Rapid Testing is also being done.

24 hours videography will also be done at this check post," said Goyal after Delhi-Gurugram border sealed.

