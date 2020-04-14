Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scott Morrison > An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a national cabinet meeting.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

With just 28 confirmed cases, the Northern Territory became the first region in Australia to lift major coronavirus social measures on Friday (May 1).

The territory government scrapped social gathering limitations for non-contact sport, weddings and funerals, as well as opening public parks and pools-- which territorians flocked to in Darwin.

And the rest of the country may not be far behind.

Here's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON, SAYING: "Today the national cabinet agreed to bring forward our consideration of the decision on relaxing restrictions to next Friday.

Australians have earned an early mark through the work that they have done and that decision will now be made on next Friday." Morrison continued to urge Australians to download an app aimed at tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients, saying it was a pre-condition to relaxing the containment measures.

The COVIDSAFE app has currently been downloaded by three and a half million people.

Australia has reported about 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in the United States, Britain and Europe.



Recent related news from verified sources

Australia to consider next Friday easing of coronavirus containment measures

Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as...
Reuters - Published

Treacherous Accommodations: Australian Universities, Coronavirus And The NTEU – OpEd

They have been struggling to keep their membership numbers healthy, but the latest antics of the...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures: https://t.co/d1otwyCt1s #ScottMorrison 55 minutes ago

francesmao

Frances Mao We made it to May. Australia PM says citizens have earned an "early mark" out of lockdown. Nation will review rest… https://t.co/uV6wRS8sBB 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Without a vaccine or effective drugs the UK has warned social distancing measures could last until the end of the year. Despite showing support for anti-lockdown protesters, U.S. President Trump has..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published
Calls in Australia for COVID-19 distancing measures to be lifted [Video]

Calls in Australia for COVID-19 distancing measures to be lifted

Australia has so far avoided a large-scale outbreak of Covid-19 with infection rates dropping but the crisis is crippling the nation's economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published