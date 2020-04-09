Respiratory therapists: Unsung heroes in fight against COVID Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 days ago Respiratory therapists: Unsung heroes in fight against COVID In the fight against COVID-19, the focus is often on nurses and doctors. But there's another group of health care workers on the front lines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Respiratory therapists: Unsung heroes in fight against COVID NEW THIS MORNINGIN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19- WE TALK A LOTABOUT THE NURSES ANDDOCTORS ON THEFRONTLINESBUT THERE"S ANOTHERGROUP OF HEALTHCAREPROFESSIONALS WHO AREA VITAL PART OF THETEAM- AND DON'T ALWAYSGET THE SAMERECOGNITION.I-TEAM REPORTER CATREID INTRODUCES US TOTHESE UNSUNG HEROES.WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THEHEROES INSIDEHOSPITALS-Carla Encarnacion/Director ofRespiratory Therapy at ResearchMedical CenterEverybody"s familiar withwhat a physician is, a doctor.Everyone is familiar with whata nurse is, a nurse doesBUT THEY"RE NOTALONE ON THE FRONTLINEOF COVID-19Encarnacion-RTs are the ones there too.We are at the bedside too. Weare there in that critical caresetting with everyoneLori Tinkler/National Board forRespiratory Care CEO-We like to say respiratorytherapists are with you withyour first breath, andthey"re there for your lastbreathTHEY"RE THEGUARDIANS OF THISCRUCIAL PIECE OFEQUIPMENTEncarnacion-When it comes time for you tobe put on a ventilator, abreathing tube has to beinserted. A respiratorytherapist is that right hand ifnot the individual insertingthattubeA RESPIRATORYTHERAPIST ENTERSSETTINGS ON AVENTILATOR- ENSURINGTHE MACHINE ISBREATHING FOR THEPATIENTEncarnacion-And adjust things like theoxygen percentage you"rebeing given on the ventilator,the rate at how quickly youbreathe, the amount of airyou"re breathing, thepressures that you"rebreathing inTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ISHIGHLIGHTING A PROBLEMTHAT PREDATES IT- ANATIONAL SHORTAGE OFRTSTinkler-We show that the numbers orespiratory therapists enteringthe field are declining at arateof about 4-7 percent. Thedemand shows there"sgoing to be a 28 percent needTHE NATIONAL BOARD OFRESPIRATORY CAREBELIEVES A LACKAWARENESS OF THEPROFESSION IS TO BLAME.THAT"S WHY THEY'VELAUNCHED A NEWCAMPAIGNWITH THERAPISTS AROUNDTHE COUNTRY CALLINGFOR MORE RTSMonica Raich/RespiratoryTherapistin Falls Chuch,Being able to help someonebreathe or make theirbreathing easier is the mostrewarding thing. I can"teven describe how rewardingit isTyler Weiss/RespiratoryTherapist inChicagI"m going in on my offdays just to support my teamand be there for my patientsTinkler-Really using it not only tcreate awareness, but also tothank respiratory therapistsand make sure the worldknows they are the unsungheroes and what they"redoing on a daily basis not onlynow but in the futureA PROFESSION PLAYING AVITAL ROLE IN THE FIGHTAGAINST COVID 19Encarnaciowe are the ones that helpkeep you breathiREPORTING IN KANSASCITY, CAT REID, 41 ACTIONNEWS TODRESPIRATORY THERAPISTSEITHER HAVE ANASSOCIATES OR ABACHELOR DEGREE INRESPIRATORY CARE.THEY HAVE TO PASSCREDENTIALING EXAMSAND THEN APPLY FOR A





