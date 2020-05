FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 5/1/20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:34s - Published 13 minutes ago FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 5/1/20 Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 5/1/20 TO HELP FIND FUGITIVES FROM HEREIN MICHIGAN.BRANDON MCKANEY IS WANTED FORTHREE PROBATION VIOLATIONS ANDONE CHARGE OFASSAULT.HE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THE LANSINGAREA.RACHEL ROMERO IS WANTED FORFELONY OBSTRUCTION BY THE EATONCOUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.SHE IS ALSO A PAROLE ABSCONDERFROM THE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS.SHE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THEJACKSON AND LANSING AREAS.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHESE FUGITIVES YOU'RE ASKED TOCALL THE NUMBER LISTED THERE ONYOUR SCREEN.





