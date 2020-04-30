RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai

Family and friends gathered for the last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai.

RIshi breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai.

The actor was admitted to Sir H.N.

Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29.

Mortal remains of Rishi were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium.

Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were present at the crematorium.

Niece Kareena Kapoor was also present with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Rishi passed away after a two-year-long battle with leukemia