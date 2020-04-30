Covid-19: PM Modi, wearing mask, holds meet on boosting economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the state of the economy on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Anurag Thakur, and Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal.

Discussions were held to attract foreign investment, as well as promote domestic investment.

The Covid-induced lockdown has led to a slump in economic activity.

However, the Reserve Bank of India has predicted a sharp economic recovery in 2021-22.