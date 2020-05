Former vice president Joe Biden is denying an allegation of sexual assault.

Stay-at-home orders lift in more than a dozen states. Essential workers plan to protest against big...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she was “satisfied” with how presumptive Democratic...

Roderick Boyd 🌹♿ With his memory, how would he know? BIDEN BREAKS SILENCE: ‘THIS NEVER HAPPENED’ https://t.co/HrA8jxxCWo 2 hours ago

Drake Ramoray RT @Julio_Rosas11 : Joe Biden responds to Tara Reade's allegation: "It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it… 2 hours ago

𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙪𝙭 Joe Biden finally responds to the sexual assault allegations against him with..... "Never happened!" Perhaps he sho… https://t.co/L5hkLH3Uy7 1 hour ago

🍀kmm9973🍀 RT @jessemarion25 : Joe Biden finally responds to the sexual assault allegations against him with..... "Never happened!" Perhaps he should h… 1 hour ago

𝖆𝖘𝖞𝖒𝖕𝖙𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖈 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖆 ❂ RT @etnow : Joe Biden speaks out for the first time about sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/YbZzYfPze3 20 minutes ago