Biden's accuser says he should drop out of White House race

Tara Reade, the woman who accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault, has urged him to quit the race for the White House.

That came in a Thursday (May 7) interview with former NBC and Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly.

TARA READE, SAYING: "I want to say --- you and I were there, Joe Biden.

Please step forward and be held accountable.

You should not be running on character for the president of United States." MEGYN KELLY, SAYING: "You want him to withdraw?" TARA READE, SAYING: "I wish he would, but he won't.

But I wish he would.

That's how I feel emotionally." Reade worked as a Biden staff assistant beginning in 1992, and says in 1993, he forced her up against a wall and put his hands under her skirt.

The interview came six days after Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, denied the accusation publicly for the first time that quote 'I'm saying unequivocally it never, ever happened." Reade is one of eight women who came forward last year to say Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

However, only Reade has accused him of sexual assault -- on a podcast in March.

MEGYN KELLY, SAYING: "Do you want an apology?" TARA READE, SAYING: "I think it's a little late." On Thursday she said she stands with other women who have come forward with similar allegations, including Christine Blasey Ford, who in 2018 accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

When asked if she too would make her case under oath, Reade said she would.

TARA READE, SAYING: "I'm not a criminal.

Joe Biden should take the polygraph.

What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence?

Does that mean we're presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs?

So I will take one if Joe Biden takes one, but I'm not a criminal." In response to Thursday's interview, Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in an emailed statement that quote "more and more inconsistencies keep emerging" in Reade's account; and that, "women must receive the benefit of the doubt.

At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth.

And the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.

Last week, Biden asked the Secretary of the Senate to make public any records relating to Reade's allegation.

The Senate denied the request because of confidentiality requirements.