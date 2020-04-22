Global  

Government explains how it reached 100,000 daily tests target

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
National testing coordinator Professor John Newton answer questions on how the Goverment is counting tests after it met its target of 100.000 by the end of April.

UK confident of hitting 100,000 COVID-19 daily tests target, Raab says

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday the government was confident it would meet...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


100,000 daily UK coronavirus tests target has been met and exceeded, government says

Health secretary Matt Hancock says army of 18,000 tracers will be in place by mid-May to track down...
Independent - Published


UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target [Video]

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, stressing that the programme was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests [Video]

Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests

At the beginning of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the Government would be conducting 100,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the start of May. One month later, the Government confirmed that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 05:04Published