Government explains how it reached 100,000 daily tests target
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
39 minutes ago
Government explains how it reached 100,000 daily tests target
National testing coordinator Professor John Newton answer questions on how the
Goverment is counting tests after it met its target of 100.000 by the end of April.
Recent related news from verified sources
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday the government was confident it would meet... Reuters - Published 1 week ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph
Health secretary Matt Hancock says army of 18,000 tracers will be in place by mid-May to track down... Independent - Published 3 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, stressing that the programme was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 3 minutes ago
Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests At the beginning of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the Government would be conducting 100,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the start of May. One month later, the Government confirmed that.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 05:04 Published 43 minutes ago