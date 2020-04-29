Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests

Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 05:04s - Published
Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests

Coronavirus: Government's rocky path to 100,000 daily tests

At the beginning of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the Government would be conducting 100,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the start of May.

One month later, the Government confirmed that it had met its target after 122,347 tests were performed in the 24 hours up to 9am on on May 1.

However, it hasn't been an easy path for the Health Secretary and his team throughout April.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Minister admits government may miss its own target of 100,000 daily tests

A senior Tory minister has admitted that the government is likely to miss its own target for 100,000...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph


Testing tsar ‘confident’ Government will hit 100,000 target for Covid-19

The Government’s testing tsar has said he is confident the 100,000 daily target for coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government explains how it reached 100,000 daily tests target [Video]

Government explains how it reached 100,000 daily tests target

National testing coordinator Professor John Newton answer questions on how the Goverment is counting tests after it met its target of 100.000 by the end of April.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch Live: Matt Hancock Chairs Coronavirus Press Briefing [Video]

Watch Live: Matt Hancock Chairs Coronavirus Press Briefing

Health secretary Matt Hancock hosts the daily coronavirus conference. He is expected to give an update on whether the government met its target for 100,000 tests per day by last night.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished