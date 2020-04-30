Global  

Skip Bayless defends Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper making the top 5 QB-WR list

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:05s - Published
The NFL website just released their top 5 QB-WR rankings, but some think that key players are missing on the list.

Making the list is Drew Brees-Michael Thomas, Matt Ryan-Julio Jones, Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins ,Dak Prescott-Amari Cooper, and Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes that there is justification in Dak and Amari Cooper making the list.

