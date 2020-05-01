Global  

Amanda Holden releases debut single to raise funds for NHS She'd recorded a cover of Judy Garland's classic 'Over The Rainbow' for another project last year, and she wanted to give back to the National Health Service, as they have "saved [her] life" and her family members over the years.

She said: She also hailed the "utterly extraordinary" NHS staff, who showed her and her family "so much empathy and love" when her son Theo was tragically born stillborn in 2011.

