Amanda Holden releases debut single to raise funds for NHS Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published 10 minutes ago Amanda Holden releases debut single to raise funds for NHS Amanda Holden releases debut single to raise funds for NHS She'd recorded a cover of Judy Garland's classic 'Over The Rainbow' for another project last year, and she wanted to give back to the National Health Service, as they have "saved [her] life" and her family members over the years. She said: She also hailed the "utterly extraordinary" NHS staff, who showed her and her family "so much empathy and love" when her son Theo was tragically born stillborn in 2011. 0

