'No Time To Die' could be delayed further The James Bond film has already had its release date shifted from April to November as a result of the global health crisis but according to Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper, some studio executives believe the movie should be pushed back even further.

It is unclear both when and how cinemas will be able to reopen once the pandemic eases and some Bond chiefs feel it will be safer postponing the film until next year.

A source via Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper: